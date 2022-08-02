Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.61 Million Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 915,803 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $31,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LC. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingClub Stock Up 0.5 %

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $516,831. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

