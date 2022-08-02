Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $56.52 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,855 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.91% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $56,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.