Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $67.10 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,509,454 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.38% of Iridium Communications worth $67,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 134,545 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,334,000 after acquiring an additional 122,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 121,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 344,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 87,143 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

