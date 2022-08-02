Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Beam Therapeutics worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $116.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The company’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

