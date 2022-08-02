Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 253,451 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,451 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 5.91% of Niu Technologies worth $45,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $475.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $30.10.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

