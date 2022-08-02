Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 9,790 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $49,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,991,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG opened at $358.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.57 and a 200 day moving average of $278.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

