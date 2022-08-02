Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 171,692 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,146,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.90.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.21. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of -232.03 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

