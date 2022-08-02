Nikola Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 94,916 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average volume of 58,751 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.35. Nikola has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nikola from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

