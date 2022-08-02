Nikola Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLAGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 94,916 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average volume of 58,751 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Price Performance

NKLA stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.35. Nikola has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nikola from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

