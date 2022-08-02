nLIGHT (LASR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

