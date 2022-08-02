North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$14.30 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.88.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,302.24. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,034,529.43. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,302.24. Insiders purchased 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,835 in the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.



