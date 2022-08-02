NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after acquiring an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,405,000 after acquiring an additional 464,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,347,000 after acquiring an additional 241,058 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. 15,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,831. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

