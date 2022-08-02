NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

