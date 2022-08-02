Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. 25,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

