NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Daniel C. Javitt Sells 784,063 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 784,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $791,903.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,971,630.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,476. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

