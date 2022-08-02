Nsure.Network Trading Up 7.8% This Week (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $114,670.59 and approximately $306,448.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,078.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

NSURE is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network.

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

