Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,473. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

