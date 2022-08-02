Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.36. BMO Capital Markets now has a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 33,034 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUVB. Wedbush decreased their price target on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,799,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

