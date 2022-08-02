Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NKG remained flat at $11.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. 19,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,108. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

