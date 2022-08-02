Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 20.8% in July

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 3.8 %

JMM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.