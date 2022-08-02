Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 20.8% in July

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 3.8 %
JMM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $7.60.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
