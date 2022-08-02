Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 324,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NMZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,287. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

