Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 242,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

SPXX opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

