Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Sells $17,050.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $17,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,084,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,229.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Poilasne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 13th, Gregory Poilasne sold 15,500 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $90,830.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 8th, Gregory Poilasne sold 69,256 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $481,329.20.
  • On Monday, June 6th, Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $243,301.86.
  • On Friday, June 3rd, Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $60,265.00.

Nuvve Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuvve by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

