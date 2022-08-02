NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

