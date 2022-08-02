NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NWF Group Stock Performance

LON:NWF opened at GBX 223.84 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.98 million and a PE ratio of 11,100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($2.94).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.88) price objective on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

