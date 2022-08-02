O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.
OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.09.
Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
