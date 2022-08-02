OceanEx Token (OCE) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $562,572.30 and $1,259.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00622189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00034635 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

