ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.

ODP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 4,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ODP has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,217,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ODP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,431 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ODP by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

