ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion. ODP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. ODP has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ODP by 45.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 46.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.