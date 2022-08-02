Odyssey Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Odyssey has a market cap of $654,988.90 and $176,749.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,256.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004404 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00129386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.