Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 358.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,263 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,391. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.