Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 358.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,263 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.
SHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,391. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47.
