ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $80.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.48.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

