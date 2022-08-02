ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $82.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ON. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.48.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of ON stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
