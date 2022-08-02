ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $82.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ON. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.48.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.