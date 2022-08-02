ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $81.00 at Cowen

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

