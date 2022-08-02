ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-4.20 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.