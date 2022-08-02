ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-4.20 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.