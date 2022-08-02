OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Up 48.4% in July

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 344,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 297,709 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $8,268,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 652,445 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

