Ontrak (OTRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Ontrak has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. On average, analysts expect Ontrak to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 99,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,672. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.26. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

In related news, insider Arik Hill bought 25,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,515.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,409.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 33.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTRK. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

