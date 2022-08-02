Oppenheimer Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $550.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $462.30 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

