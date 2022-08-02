Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Orange County Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ OBT opened at $33.20 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $186.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.12.
Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp
About Orange County Bancorp
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange County Bancorp (OBT)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.