Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ OBT opened at $33.20 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $186.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 631,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,726,000. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

