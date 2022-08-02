Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Critical Comparison

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.36 $108.55 million $4.11 10.46 Commerce Bancshares $1.41 billion 5.99 $530.77 million $3.87 18.07

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Origin Bancorp pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 31.83% 13.81% 1.25% Commerce Bancshares 32.88% 14.27% 1.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Origin Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Commerce Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.94%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $68.72, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Origin Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of 287 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.