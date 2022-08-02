Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) were up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 112,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 148,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Oroco Resource Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.56 million and a P/E ratio of -19.44.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Further Reading

