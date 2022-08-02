Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) CFO Rahul Ghai Sells 2,618 Shares

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. 2,146,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

