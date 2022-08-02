Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Position Decreased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,880 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Outset Medical worth $34,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,082 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Outset Medical Trading Up 26.9 %

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $811,302. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

