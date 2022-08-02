Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $49.11.

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

