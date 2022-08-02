Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 101.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,476.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,461,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,356. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,461,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,971.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,597,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,766.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 145,543 shares of company stock worth $582,371. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.