Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,642 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,296,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 190,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,106,000.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,190. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.