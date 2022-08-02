Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,642 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,296,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 190,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,106,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,190. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.