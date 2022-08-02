Pallapay Market Capitalization Reaches $7.76 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $173,526.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00634115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016099 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034387 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
