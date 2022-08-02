Pallapay Market Capitalization Reaches $7.76 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $173,526.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00634115 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

