Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,061. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

