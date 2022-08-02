Paramount Global (PARAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported 0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of 7.33 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARAA opened at 27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.42. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of 26.34 and a 12 month high of 46.70.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

