Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 391,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,151,000. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 1.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,639,000 after buying an additional 232,183 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 187,692 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

