Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Crane worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $2,350,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $2,186,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. 1,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,258. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

